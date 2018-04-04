Naivasha residents protest garbage pileup - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

Naivasha residents protest garbage pileup – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Naivasha residents protest garbage pileup
The Star, Kenya
Members of the public walk past a mountain of garbage along Kenyatta Avenue in Naivasha which has remained uncollected in the last two weeks. Nakuru County government sacked workers involved in garbage collection leaving the lakeside town sinking in …
