Names Of 12 Offa Bank Robbery Suspects Released After Their Arrest By The Police — Nigeria Today

Names Of 12 Offa Bank Robbery Suspects Released After Their Arrest By The Police

The police have revealed the identities of 12 suspects who were arrested for alleged connection to the last Thursday’s robbery in Offa, Kwara State. Jimoh Moshood, the police spokesperson at Force Headquarters, released details of the arrests, including recovered exhibits, in a statement to newsmen around 6:00 p.m. Friday. Read the full statement below: SUSPECTS […]

The post Names Of 12 Offa Bank Robbery Suspects Released After Their Arrest By The Police appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

