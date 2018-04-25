Namibia considers scrapping black ownership requirements in mining - Business Day — Nigeria Today

Namibia considers scrapping black ownership requirements in mining – Business Day
|
Business Day
|
Namibia considers scrapping black ownership requirements in mining
Business Day
Windhoek — Diamond and uranium producer Namibia may scrap requirements for black ownership in the mining sector as it seeks to woo investors to an industry that is rebounding with the commodities cycle, its new mines minister said on Tuesday. Regional …
Namibia to finalise mining laws by end-2018, says Minister
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!