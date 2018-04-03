Here's Why Naomi Campbell's Request For Vogue Africa Should Be Taken Seriously - Konbini — Nigeria Today

Here’s Why Naomi Campbell’s Request For Vogue Africa Should Be Taken Seriously – Konbini
|
Konbini
|
Here's Why Naomi Campbell's Request For Vogue Africa Should Be Taken Seriously
Konbini
There's no doubting the fact that Vogue is a fashion behemoth and is possibly the backbone of the global fashion industry. There is also no doubt about the fact that Naomi Campbell uses her voice and position in the industry to make things happen, and …
Naomi Campbell and Imaan Hammam visit the magical Dreamcatchers dan
How to master Naomi Campbell's battle ropes exercise for a full-body workout
Naomi Campbell calls on Vogue to launch African edition
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!