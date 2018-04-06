 Naomi Campbell applauds Nigerian-born singer boyfriend, Skepta, as he bags chieftaincy title - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Naomi Campbell applauds Nigerian-born singer boyfriend, Skepta, as he bags chieftaincy title – The Punch

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Punch

Naomi Campbell applauds Nigerian-born singer boyfriend, Skepta, as he bags chieftaincy title
The Punch
British supermodel, Naomi Campbell, has congratulated her British-Nigerian singer lover, Joseph Adenuga a.k.a Skepta, who has been honoured with a chieftaincy title in Ogun State. Thirty-five-year-old Skepta, an award winning English grime artiste who
Nigeria: British-Nigerian MC, Skepta Made a Chief in NigeriaAllAfrica.com
Skepta has been made a chief in NigeriaNehanda Radio
Skepta made a chief in NigeriaThe Voice Online

all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.