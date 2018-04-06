Naomi Campbell applauds Nigerian-born singer boyfriend, Skepta, as he bags chieftaincy title - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Naomi Campbell applauds Nigerian-born singer boyfriend, Skepta, as he bags chieftaincy title – The Punch
The Punch
Naomi Campbell applauds Nigerian-born singer boyfriend, Skepta, as he bags chieftaincy title
The Punch
British supermodel, Naomi Campbell, has congratulated her British-Nigerian singer lover, Joseph Adenuga a.k.a Skepta, who has been honoured with a chieftaincy title in Ogun State. Thirty-five-year-old Skepta, an award winning English grime artiste who …
