Naomi Campbell joins Diddy in Dubai - Arab News — Nigeria Today

Naomi Campbell joins Diddy in Dubai – Arab News



Arab News Naomi Campbell joins Diddy in Dubai

Arab News

British supermodel Naomi Campbell touched down in Dubai this weekend, joining rap mogul Diddy for a stint in the sun. The 47-year-old fashion industry heavyweight posted a series of snaps to Instagram, including a photograph of herself posing on the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

