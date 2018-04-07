Naomi Campbell joins Diddy in Dubai - Arab News — Nigeria Today

Naomi Campbell joins Diddy in Dubai – Arab News
Arab News
Naomi Campbell joins Diddy in Dubai
Arab News
British supermodel Naomi Campbell touched down in Dubai this weekend, joining rap mogul Diddy for a stint in the sun. The 47-year-old fashion industry heavyweight posted a series of snaps to Instagram, including a photograph of herself posing on the …
