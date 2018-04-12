 Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, & More On What It Means To Be A Model - Refinery29 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, & More On What It Means To Be A Model – Refinery29

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Refinery29

Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, & More On What It Means To Be A Model
Refinery29
Let's throw it back to the '90s for a second — the thrilling days of yesteryear (pre-Instagram), when street style was in its infancy and models were scouted not for who they already were but who they had the potential to be. It was summertime in the
Rihanna, Naomi Campbell endorse Nigeria's Dream CatchersNews Agency of Nigeria (press release)
Naomi Campbell flips off protesters against furPage Six
Natalia Vodianova Talks Philanthropic Apps at AppleVogue.com

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.