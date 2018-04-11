Nigeria: Naomi Campbell Reflects On Arise Fashion Week - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Nigeria: Naomi Campbell Reflects On Arise Fashion Week – AllAfrica.com
|
The Nation
|
Nigeria: Naomi Campbell Reflects On Arise Fashion Week
AllAfrica.com
Last week, Naomi Campbell visited Lagos in honour of Arise Fashion Week and BBK Africa's Homecoming – the music festival that played host to the African diaspora including Skepta, Wiz Kid and J Hus. "The energy was amazing," she recounted emotionally …
READ: Naomi Campbell is forever changed after recent trip to Naija
Naomi Campbell's life changing trip
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!