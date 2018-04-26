NAPTIP DG, Okah–Donli reveals how European countries encourage human trafficking — Nigeria Today

NAPTIP DG, Okah–Donli reveals how European countries encourage human trafficking

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah–Donli, has revealed that member nations of the European Union, EU, encourage the scourge of human trafficking through policies that allow the unhindered operations of massaging parlors, brothel and the likes where trafficked persons are exploited. This was as […]

NAPTIP DG, Okah–Donli reveals how European countries encourage human trafficking

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

