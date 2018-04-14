NAPTIP Rescues 19 Women, Arrests 3 Suspects In Abuja — Nigeria Today

NAPTIP Rescues 19 Women, Arrests 3 Suspects In Abuja
Operatives of the National Agency for The Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have rescued 19 women including eight minors who were being processed for an onward trip to Saudi Arabia for suspected domestic servitude. All the rescued persons are from Kano State. In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend yesterday in Abuja, the […]
The post NAPTIP Rescues 19 Women, Arrests 3 Suspects In Abuja appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
