NASA wants to make the first Starliner test flight a fully operational mission — Nigeria Today

NASA wants to make the first Starliner test flight a fully operational mission
NASA’s contract with Soyuz expires next year, and the agency wants to accelerate the timeline to certify private companies like Boeing and SpaceX to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station.
