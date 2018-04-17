Nasal vaccine suspends peanut allergies in mice. Could humans be next? — Nigeria Today

Nasal vaccine suspends peanut allergies in mice. Could humans be next?
Researchers at the University of Michigan’s Mary H. Weiser Food Allergy Center have developed a vaccine that can temporarily switch off peanut allergies in mice. Could humans be next?
