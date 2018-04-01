Nasarawa Dep Gov Bags Traditional Title — Nigeria Today

Nasarawa Dep Gov Bags Traditional Title

Nasarawa State deputy governor, Silas Ali Agara, was yesterday conferred with a traditional title in Akwanga local government area of the state. Agara was conferred with the title of Garkuwan Mada by the Chun Mada, Pastor Samson Gamu Yare, in his palace in Akwanga. Also confered with a traditional title was the former deputy […]

The post Nasarawa Dep Gov Bags Traditional Title appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

