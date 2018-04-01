 Nasarawa Dep Gov Bags Traditional Title — Nigeria Today
Nasarawa Dep Gov Bags Traditional Title

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

  Nasarawa State deputy governor, Silas Ali Agara, was yesterday conferred with a traditional title  in Akwanga local government area of the state. Agara was conferred with the title of Garkuwan Mada by the Chun Mada, Pastor Samson Gamu Yare, in his palace in Akwanga. Also confered with a traditional title was the former deputy […]

