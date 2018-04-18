Nasarawa killings: Death toll rises to 78 — Nigeria Today

Nasarawa killings: Death toll rises to 78

DEATH toll from last weekend’s attacks on Tiv villages in Nasarawa State has risen to 78, even

as search for the recovery of casualties continued yesterday.

The coordinated attacks have led to the sacking of all Tiv communities across Obi, Awe, Doma

and Keana Local Government Areas of the state, with over 100,000 persons taking refuge in the

headquarters and other villages in the affected local governments.

President, Tiv Youth Organisation in Nasarawa State, Comrade Peter Ahemba confirmed the

new casualty figures in an interview with newsmen in Lafia yesterday.

He said that the additional dead bodies were recovered from Uluji, Ayaakeke, Uvirkaa, Usula,

among others villages, noting that most of the victims were those trapped in villages along

Agwatashi-Jangwa road in Obi Local Government.

“We are still searching for many of our people missing since the attacks occurred. Corpses of

those killed especially at Kertyo last Sunday and surrounding villages have not been recovered

up till now that I speak with you,” Ahemba said.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura was yesterday booed by aggrieved

IDPs at Agwatashi while on an on-the- spot assessment visit to some of the IDP camps and other

affected villages in Obi Local Government.

The IDPs, who were protesting the killing of their relations by marauding herdsmen, said they

could no longer bear the incessant attacks on their communities, lamenting that the bodies of

their relations killed by the attackers had not been recovered.

The governor, who described the action of the protesting IDPs as understandable in view of the

psychological trauma they were passing through, said his government will continue to do

everything possible to restore peace in the state.

Al-Makura, in company of other government functionaries, including security chiefs in the state,

could not proceed to Keana IDP camp as arranged, apparently due to the incident at Agwatashi.

