Nasarawa vows to realise N12bn revenue target for 2018 — Nigeria Today

Nasarawa vows to realise N12bn revenue target for 2018

NASARAWA state government

said yesterday, that it was working

towards achieving the N12 billion

revenue targeted in the year 2018.

The state governor, Umaru

Tanko Al-Makura disclosed this

while receiving a delegation of the

Northern Governors Forum and

Joint Tax Board at the Government

House, Lafia.

He noted that it was imperative

on the state to develop a robust

revenue mechanism to enhance

the income of the state as well

as bridge the shortfall from the

federal allocation.

Al-Makura pointed out that, on

assumption of office in 2011, the

state generated only N1.5 billion a

year before, noting that this year

alone the sum of N8 billion has

been generated assuring that the

set target of N12 billion for 2018

would be realized.

Earlier, Director-General,

Nigeria Governor’s Forum,

Mr. Asishana Okauru revealed

that Nasarawa state recorded

81 percent growth in Internally Generated Revenue, IGR,

amounting to N6.2 billion in 2017

as against N3.4 billion in 2016.

He said that federal allocation

to the state had also dwindled

from N50.5 billion in 2013 to N38

billion in 2017 with corresponding

growth in budgetary pressures

making it imperative for the

state government to other ways

to support fiscal recovery and

stability.

The DG, however, maintained

that in order to meet its 2018

target IGR collection would

require improvements in

revenue administration,

improved taxpayer literacy, tax

base expansion and improved

remittance system through the

adoption of electronic payment.

In his remarks, the executive

secretary of the Joint Tax Board,

Mr. Oseni Elama, stressed

that to record any meaningful

success in tax administration,

professionalism and autonomy

are key, adding that tax education

and automation are the driving

force in revenue generation.

