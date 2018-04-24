Nasarawa vows to realise N12bn revenue target for 2018 — Nigeria Today

Nasarawa vows to realise N12bn revenue target for 2018
NASARAWA state government
said yesterday, that it was working
towards achieving the N12 billion
revenue targeted in the year 2018.
The state governor, Umaru
Tanko Al-Makura disclosed this
while receiving a delegation of the
Northern Governors Forum and
Joint Tax Board at the Government
House, Lafia.
He noted that it was imperative
on the state to develop a robust
revenue mechanism to enhance
the income of the state as well
as bridge the shortfall from the
federal allocation.
Al-Makura pointed out that, on
assumption of office in 2011, the
state generated only N1.5 billion a
year before, noting that this year
alone the sum of N8 billion has
been generated assuring that the
set target of N12 billion for 2018
would be realized.
Earlier, Director-General,
Nigeria Governor’s Forum,
Mr. Asishana Okauru revealed
that Nasarawa state recorded
81 percent growth in Internally Generated Revenue, IGR,
amounting to N6.2 billion in 2017
as against N3.4 billion in 2016.
He said that federal allocation
to the state had also dwindled
from N50.5 billion in 2013 to N38
billion in 2017 with corresponding
growth in budgetary pressures
making it imperative for the
state government to other ways
to support fiscal recovery and
stability.
The DG, however, maintained
that in order to meet its 2018
target IGR collection would
require improvements in
revenue administration,
improved taxpayer literacy, tax
base expansion and improved
remittance system through the
adoption of electronic payment.
In his remarks, the executive
secretary of the Joint Tax Board,
Mr. Oseni Elama, stressed
that to record any meaningful
success in tax administration,
professionalism and autonomy
are key, adding that tax education
and automation are the driving
force in revenue generation.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!