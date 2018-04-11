Nasarawa, Yobe, Cross River pay highest price for kerosene in March - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Nasarawa, Yobe, Cross River pay highest price for kerosene in March – The Nation Newspaper



The Nation Newspaper Nasarawa, Yobe, Cross River pay highest price for kerosene in March

The Nation Newspaper

The National Bureau of Statistics ( NBS ), says residents of Nasarawa, Yobe and Cross River, paid the highest price for kerosene in March. The NBS said this in its National Household Kerosene “Price Watch'' for March, 2018 released in Abuja on …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

