Nasir Yammama, Ronke Bamisedun, Paul Kihiko, Ricky Rapa Thompson make Forbes’ 30 Most Promising Young Entrepreneurs in Africa 2018 List — Nigeria Today

Nasir Yammama, Ronke Bamisedun, Paul Kihiko, Ricky Rapa Thompson make Forbes’ 30 Most Promising Young Entrepreneurs in Africa 2018 List

Young people are creating new stories about Africa, revamping the image of what Africa is, and taking us to the world.

Forbes, for the 7th year, has recognised 30 young African entrepreneurs who are working hard not just to give Africa a new face, but to make her an easier place for other Africans, and coming generations, to live in.

The 30 young Africans chosen from 650 nominations made are:

33-year-old Nigerian founder of Krystal Digital Temitope Ogunsemo .

. 28-year-old South African, Nthabibiseng Mosia , founder of Easy Solar.

, founder of Easy Solar. 30-year-old Nigerian founder of Jetvan, Oluwatobi Ajayi .

. 28-year-old Kenyan, Paul Kihiko , who founded Wing It Nairobi.

, who founded Wing It Nairobi. 27-year-old Nigerian, Abubakar Sadiq Mohammed Falalu , founder of Falgates.

, founder of Falgates. Etop Ikpe , Nigerian founder of Cars45.

, Nigerian founder of Cars45. 27-year-old MIT grad and Nigerian founder of Fibre, Obinna Okwodu .

. Nigerian education entrepreneur, Gossy Ukanwoke , 30, founder of BAU Executive Education.

, 30, founder of BAU Executive Education. Rahma Bajun , 29-year-old Tanzanian founder and Creative Director of MnM Clothing Line.

, 29-year-old Tanzanian founder and Creative Director of MnM Clothing Line. 25-year-old Tanzanian Idris Sultan , who won the 2014 edition of “ Big Brother Africa “and founded Sultan by Foremen.

, who won the 2014 edition of “ “and founded Sultan by Foremen. Kenyan Anerlisa Muigai , 30-year-old founder of Nero.

, 30-year-old founder of Nero. Fahad Awadh , Tanzanian, 30-year-old founder of YYTZ Agro-Processing.

, Tanzanian, 30-year-old founder of YYTZ Agro-Processing. Jean Bosco Nzeyimana , Rwandan founder and CEO of Habona Limited.

, Rwandan founder and CEO of Habona Limited. 24-year old Tanzanian Patricia Majule , director and founder of Unique Favors TZ.

, director and founder of Unique Favors TZ. Ricky Papa Thompson , Ugandan, 29-year-old founder of SafeBoda.

, Ugandan, 29-year-old founder of SafeBoda. Doreen Estazia Noni, Tanzanian founder of Eskado Bird.

Tanzanian founder of Eskado Bird. 30-year-old Nigerian Ronke Bamisedun , founder of BWL Agency.

, founder of BWL Agency. Mostafa Kandil, Mahmoud Nouh, Ahmed Sabbah, Egyptians and co-founders of Swvl.

Egyptians and co-founders of Swvl. Rodrique Msechu , Tanzanian founder of Anza Strategy.

, Tanzanian founder of Anza Strategy. June Syowia , 22-year-old Kenyan founder of Beiless Group.

, 22-year-old Kenyan founder of Beiless Group. 23-year-old Ibrahima Ben Aziz Konate , founder of Poultry d’Or from Cote D’Ivoire.

, founder of Poultry d’Or from Cote D’Ivoire. Nigerian Nasir Yammama , founder of Verdant Agri-Tech.

, founder of Verdant Agri-Tech. Simbarashe Mhuriro , 32-year-old Zimbabwean founder of Oxygen Energy Private Limited.

, 32-year-old Zimbabwean founder of Oxygen Energy Private Limited. 28-year-old Algerian Abdellah Mallek , founder of Sylabs.

, founder of Sylabs. 31-year-old Kenyan founder of Recours Four Kenya Consultants Limited (R4Kenya), Gloria Michelle Otieno Muka .

. Brigitha Faustin , 31-year-old Tanzanian founder and managing Director of OBRI Company.

, 31-year-old Tanzanian founder and managing Director of OBRI Company. Nigerian Harold Okwa, 30, founder of Vestates.

Rajiv Mehta, 32-year-old Kenyan founder of Tangerine Investments.

