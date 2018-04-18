 NASS Drops Bills Seeking Election Re-ordering - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
NASS Drops Bills Seeking Election Re-ordering – CHANNELS TELEVISION

NASS Drops Bills Seeking Election Re-ordering
The House of Representatives has dropped the bills seeking to amend the Electoral Act 2010. The first bill is seeking to amend the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010 to further improve the electoral process and for related matters, and the second
