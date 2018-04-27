 NASS pledges to support airport development with appropriate laws - Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NASS pledges to support airport development with appropriate laws – Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)

NASS pledges to support airport development with appropriate laws
Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)
The National Assembly has assured that it would support airport development with the right legislative backing. Delivering separate goodwill messages during the 59th Airport Council International (ACI) Africa regional conference held in Lagos recently

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.