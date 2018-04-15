 N'Assembly'll ensure autonomy for LGs, says Saraki - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

N’Assembly’ll ensure autonomy for LGs, says Saraki – The Punch

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

N'Assembly'll ensure autonomy for LGs, says Saraki
The Punch
LEKE BAIYEWU. President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has restated his support for local government autonomy in Nigeria. He said the National Assembly appreciated the importance of autonomous governance at the third tier of government and would
Senator Saraki, Governor Ahmed urge Nigerians to pray for peaceTODAY.NG

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.