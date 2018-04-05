Nasty C Talks Upcoming Collaboration With Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Phyno Urban 96 FM With Segun Emdin — Nigeria Today

Nasty C Talks Upcoming Collaboration With Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Phyno Urban 96 FM With Segun Emdin

One the latest edition of #EarlyUrbanDrive show with Segun Emdin on Urban96fm, popularly South African rapper, Nasty was a guest artiste on the show.

The young talented rapper addressed the controversies surrounding the title of his 2013 mixtape, “One Kid, A Thousand Coffins”.

Nasty C also opened up on his upcoming album, “Strings & Bling’ scheduled to be released in June of 2018, confirming collaborations with US Rapper, A$AP Ferg, on the track, ‘Gimme That’.

He also confirmed collaborations with Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Phyno, YCee, Patoranking, Phyno and Runtown.

He also cleared the air on being the best rapper ever in Hip-Hop.

Listen below:-

The post Nasty C Talks Upcoming Collaboration With Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Phyno Urban 96 FM With Segun Emdin appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

