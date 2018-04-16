 Natasha Mazzone's 'election' to DA post stands - Maimane - News24 — Nigeria Today
Natasha Mazzone’s ‘election’ to DA post stands – Maimane – News24

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Natasha Mazzone's 'election' to DA post stands – Maimane
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane clarified the party's stance that Natasha Mazzone was "elected", not appointed, to the position of second deputy federal council chairperson. Maimane responded to the issue on Monday, after reports over the
