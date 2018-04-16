Natasha Mazzone's 'election' to DA post stands - Maimane - News24 — Nigeria Today

Natasha Mazzone’s ‘election’ to DA post stands – Maimane – News24
Natasha Mazzone's 'election' to DA post stands – Maimane
News24
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane clarified the party's stance that Natasha Mazzone was "elected", not appointed, to the position of second deputy federal council chairperson. Maimane responded to the issue on Monday, after reports over the …
