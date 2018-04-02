 National Assembly May Turn Down Buhari’s Fresh N4.2tr Loan Request — Nigeria Today
National Assembly May Turn Down Buhari’s Fresh N4.2tr Loan Request

The National Assembly may reject the approval of another N4.2 trillion loan requested by President Muhammadu Buhari last month.It was learnt that the current request might face outright rejection owing to the failure of the presidency to render account of the N9. 2 trillion loan the National Assembly has approved since 2016. Seeking the approval […]

