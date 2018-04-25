 National Assembly wrong on reordering of elections sequence, Court rules — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

National Assembly wrong on reordering of elections sequence, Court rules

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has nullified the National Assembly’s amendment to Clause 25 of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2018, which altered the sequence of election ahead of the 2019 general elections. Delivering judgment on the matter on Wednesday in Abuja, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, held that the National Assembly did not have the powers to reorder the election sequence. He said the power to fix election sequence rested solely with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.