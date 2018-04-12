National Assembly’s 2018 budget will be made public – Senate Leader, Lawan — Nigeria Today

National Assembly’s 2018 budget will be made public – Senate Leader, Lawan
Majority leader of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has again assured that the 2018 budget of the National Assembly would be made public. He stated this on Wednesday while briefing journalists on the objectives of the ‘Open NASS’ initiative designed to increase public access to the operations of the National Assembly. Lawan, who heads the special […]
