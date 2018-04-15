National Convention: APC names 68-member committee - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

National Convention: APC names 68-member committee – The Nation Newspaper
National Convention: APC names 68-member committee
The Nation Newspaper
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a 68 member committee for its planned elective national convention with governors suspected to be loyal to the National Working Committee of the party dominating the list. The composition of the …
