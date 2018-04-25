 National roaming will end rural-urban digital divide — NCC — Nigeria Today
National roaming will end rural-urban digital divide — NCC

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), on Wednesday said that national roaming and active Infrastructure Sharing in Nigeria would end rural-urban digital divide. The NCC Executive Vice-Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, made this known at a stakeholders’ forum on “Development of Framework for National Roaming and Active Infrastructure Sharing in Nigeria’’ held at Digital Bridge Institute, Lagos. […]

