National Spelling Bee contestant Ainsley Boucher was drawn to letters and words early on - Crookston Daily Times — Nigeria Today

National Spelling Bee contestant Ainsley Boucher was drawn to letters and words early on – Crookston Daily Times
Crookston Daily Times
National Spelling Bee contestant Ainsley Boucher was drawn to letters and words early on
Crookston Daily Times
A month from today, on May 27, the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee will get underway in Washington, D.C. And for the second year in a row, Crookston High School student Ainsley Boucher, daughter of Stefanie and John Boucher, will be there competing …
