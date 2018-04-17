 Nationwide bus strike for Wednesday - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today
Nationwide bus strike for Wednesday – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Africa


Mail & Guardian

Nationwide bus strike for Wednesday
There will be a nationwide bus strike in major metro cities starting on Wednesday, according to the South African Road Bargaining Council. The strike comes after a “stalemate in wage talks” between unions and employer associations including Commuter
