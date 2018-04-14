Natraj Natya Kunj to organise National Theatre Festival from April 16 - State Times — Nigeria Today

Natraj Natya Kunj to organise National Theatre Festival from April 16 – State Times
|
State Times
|
Natraj Natya Kunj to organise National Theatre Festival from April 16
State Times
STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Natraj Natya Kunj Cultural Society Jammu is going to organise five days National Theatre Festival entitled 'Theatre Carnival' featuring six plays at Abhinav Theatre, Jammu from 16th of April, 2018, daily at 5:30 PM. The festival …
Theatre announces 65th anniversary year programme
We'll restore National Theatre's lost glory under my watch —Oyedepo
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!