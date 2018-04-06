 NBA launches $300m AfDB fund for Niger Basin — Nigeria Today
NBA launches $300m AfDB fund for Niger Basin

The Niger Basin Authority (NBA) has launched a 300-million-dollar fund with the African Development Bank (AfDB) for technical and environmental studies to protect the basin from the consequences of climate change.   The Executive Secretary of NBA, Abderahim Hamid, made this known on Friday at the opening of the 36th Ordinary Session of the Council…

