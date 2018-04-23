NBBF Holds 2018 Pre-season Training For Technical Officials — Nigeria Today

NBBF Holds 2018 Pre-season Training For Technical Officials

Ahead of the 2018 NBBF/Kwese Premier Basketball League, a pre-season training for technical officials for the Leagues has been slated to hold in Abuja beginning from Wednesday, April 25, 2018. According to the coordinator of the League Management Committee (LMC), Mr Ajibarede Bello, participants are expected to arrive on Wednesday, April 25 while registration and […]

The post NBBF Holds 2018 Pre-season Training For Technical Officials appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

