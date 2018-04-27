NBBF seals two-year N60m Total deal - The Punch — Nigeria Today

NBBF seals two-year N60m Total deal – The Punch
NBBF seals two-year N60m Total deal
The Punch
'Tana Aiyejina. The Nigeria Basketball Federation on Thursday in Lagos sealed a two-year sponsorship deal with oil and gas firm Total worth N60m. It is the first time that an NBBF board would be securing sponsorship for the lower divisions of the …
