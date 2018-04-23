NBC orders Daar Communications to stop transmission of FM signals in Yola, gives reasons — Nigeria Today

NBC orders Daar Communications to stop transmission of FM signals in Yola, gives reasons
The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, has ordered Daar Communications, owners of AIT and RayPower, to stop the test transmission of its FM signals in Yola, the Adamawa State capital. NBC anchored its directive on the alleged failure of Daar Communications to follow due process. In a statement signed by its Acting Head, Public Affairs, Ekanem […]
