NCC Boss Bags Kano Heroes Award, Tasks Youth On Patriotism — Nigeria Today

NCC Boss Bags Kano Heroes Award, Tasks Youth On Patriotism
The executive vice chairman of National Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Garba Dambatta, yesterday in Kano, accused the Nigerian youths for not exhibiting high sense of patriotism as well as being productive in their chosen endeavours. Dambatta, who was among prominent Nigerians that received Kano Heroes Award 2018, held in Coronation Hall, Government House, organised […]
The post NCC Boss Bags Kano Heroes Award, Tasks Youth On Patriotism appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!