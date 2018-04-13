NCC, CBN sign MoU on mobile money, financial inclusion — Nigeria Today

NCC, CBN sign MoU on mobile money, financial inclusion

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster the growth of mobile money and financial inclusion in Nigeria. The MoU provides the framework for licensing of payment service providers and also guides the workings of the stakeholders both in the banking and telecommunication…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NCC, CBN sign MoU on mobile money, financial inclusion appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

