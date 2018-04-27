NCC remits N49.7bn to federation account in 2018 Q1 - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

NCC remits N49.7bn to federation account in 2018 Q1 – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
NCC remits N49.7bn to federation account in 2018 Q1
Daily Trust
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it has remitted N49.7billion to the federation account in the first quarter of 2018. This is in compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007 (FRA 2007), NCC said in a statement on Thursday …
