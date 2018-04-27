 NCC remits N49.7bn to federation account in 2018 Q1 - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NCC remits N49.7bn to federation account in 2018 Q1 – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

NCC remits N49.7bn to federation account in 2018 Q1
Daily Trust
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it has remitted N49.7billion to the federation account in the first quarter of 2018. This is in compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007 (FRA 2007), NCC said in a statement on Thursday
NCC remits N49.7bn surplus to FG in three monthsThe Punch
NCC remits N49.7b to govt in Q1The Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.