NCDC raises alarm over increasing cases of cholera — Nigeria Today

 NCDC raises alarm over increasing cases of cholera
NCDC raises alarm over increasing cases of cholera

Apr 10, 2018

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday raised an alarm over the increased cases of cholera outbreak in some parts of the country. Dr Adesola Ogunleye, Cholera Technical Working Group, NCDC, said this at the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Emergency Working Group meeting in Abuja. She said there was the need for stakeholders’ collaboration to promote access to water supply and sanitation in the country.

