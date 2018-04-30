NCDMB to establish oil, gas park in 5 oil producing states — Nigeria Today

NCDMB to establish oil, gas park in 5 oil producing states

Adewale Sanyaolu

The Federal Government has disclosed that it has concluded arrangement to establish five oil and gas parks in five oil producing states.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, stated this at the weekend while performing the ground-breaking of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park being developed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) at Emeyal-1, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

He said the Emeyal-1 project will be the second to take-off, adding that a similar ground-breaking event was held early March at Odukpani, Cross River State. The other sites are located at Oguta in Imo State, Ikwe-Odio in Akwa Ibom State as well as in Delta State.

Speaking at Emeyal-1, the Minister said the move by the Federal Government to develop other similar projects in other parts of the country was to extend the benefits to more Nigerians.

According to him, “we will work with the board and provide everything that is needed for the projects. After the development of the five pilot parks in the Niger Delta states, we will extend this innovative idea to other parts of Nigeria where oil has either been found or is being explored.” The park will generate about 2,000 jobs when it begins full operation and create a regional low-cost manufacturing hub that will produce equipment components and spare parts to be utilised in the nation’s oil and gas industry.

Kachikwu affirmed that, “this initiative will send a message to investors that Bayelsa is ready for oil and gas business and drive home the point that the park will bring about localisation of indigenous companies where fabrication, pipe milling, procurement hubs and oil and gas related technologies will flourish.”

In his welcome address, the Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote, confirmed that the, “park occupies a total land mass of about 25 hectares, which will comprise various warehouses, manufacturing shop floors and factories, training centre, hostels, administrative block, mini estate, security posts, fire station, including truck parking and holding areas.”

