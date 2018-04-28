NDC Unity Walk bubbles in Ashanti - Myjoyonline.com — Nigeria Today

NDC Unity Walk bubbles in Ashanti – Myjoyonline.com
Myjoyonline.com
NDC Unity Walk bubbles in Ashanti
Several hundreds of supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress have converged in Kumasi for the much heralded Ashanti Region unity walk. The walk has been a key feature of the opposition party's itinerary to reunite the rank and file …
