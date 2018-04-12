Ndidi, Iheanacho Nominated For Leicester City Award — Nigeria Today

Ndidi, Iheanacho Nominated For Leicester City Award

Nigerian internationals Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have been nominated for Leicester City’s Young Player of the Year award, according to the club’s official website. The Foxes have opened voting to their supporters for their end-of-season awards ceremony, which will be held at the King Power Stadium on May 1. While the Player of the […]

The post Ndidi, Iheanacho Nominated For Leicester City Award appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

