Ndidi undergoes scan for injury — Nigeria Today

Ndidi undergoes scan for injury

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has undergone a scan after suffering a serious injury in his team’s 5-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday and is now awaiting the results of the medical examination.

The Foxes medical team had contacted the Nigeria Football Federation and informed them that the defensive midfielder would have recovered before the start of the 2018 World Cup.

“Ndidi suffered a hamstring injury, he had done a scan and is waiting for feedback from the doctors,” a top source told allnigeriasoccer.com.

“The focus is on how to get him ready for the World Cup, Leicester City say they are going to do their best. He is very determined to play at the World Cup.

“The Leicester City physiotherapist is in touch with the Nigeria Football Federation and informed them that he will be fit before the start of the World Cup.”

The post Ndidi undergoes scan for injury appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

