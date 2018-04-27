Ndidi: Why Eagles Must Beat Croatia, Iceland; Messi Is Unstoppable - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Ndidi: Why Eagles Must Beat Croatia, Iceland; Messi Is Unstoppable – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Ndidi: Why Eagles Must Beat Croatia, Iceland; Messi Is Unstoppable
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Dare Esan: Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi believes the Super Eagles key to qualifying for the second round of the Russia 2018 FIFA. World Cup will be to win their opening two games against Croatia on June 16 and Iceland on June 22. Ndidi told FIFA …
Ndidi: Eagles must beat Croatia, Iceland before facing Messi
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!