NDLEA harps on the dangers of drug abuse — Nigeria Today

NDLEA harps on the dangers of drug abuse

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Friday reiterated its advice to Nigerians to shun drug abuse.

It described drug abuse as social problem of serious consequences to the abuser and society.

Mr Ladan Hashim, its Principal Staff Officer (Drug Demand Reduction) in Zamfara Command, gave the advice while speaking to newsmen in Gusau.

Hashimu said drug abuse had regrettably spread to the different strata of the society.

He said that the development had attracted the attention of government and international organisations which had embarked on several policies and programmes to curb the menace.

The fight against drug abuse is coordinated by the NDLEA through public enlightenment, seizure, arrest and prosecution of offenders.

According to Hashimu, in a period of less than a year, at least 13 persons, mostly females, had gone mad under the influence of drug abuse in the state.

“The new dimension in drug abuse these days are heroin and cocaine as well as some traditional toxic,” he said.

Hashim said that drugs being taken in “localized forms” included lizard dung, steam from pit latrines and gutters.

“This is in addition to the rampant use of cough syrup with codeine and rubber solution glue,” he said.

He charged families, schools, religious and traditional leaders to intensify their efforts in inculcating and molding the characters of young ones

Hashimu also urged government, civil society organizations and individuals to get involved in the activities that prevent people from falling into the habit.

NAN

