NEC Backs PMB On Purchase Of $496m Jets Without NASS Approval — Nigeria Today

NEC Backs PMB On Purchase Of $496m Jets Without NASS Approval
The National Economic Council (NEC) has thrown its weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s release of $496 million for the purchase of some fighter jets without the approval of the National Assembly. Speaking to State House correspondents after the NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Jigawa State governor, Abubakar […]
The post NEC Backs PMB On Purchase Of $496m Jets Without NASS Approval appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper.
