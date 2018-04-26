NEC bans free movement of herdsmen in Benue, Taraba, others — Nigeria Today

NEC bans free movement of herdsmen in Benue, Taraba, others

The National Economic Council (NEC) has banned the free movement of herdsmen in the country, starting with Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna and Plateau States. The decision was made at a meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday. The council in a move to provide solution to the killings by herdsmen, also approved the […]

NEC bans free movement of herdsmen in Benue, Taraba, others

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

