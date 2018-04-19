NEMA DG: Group Knocks Critics, Says Allegations Cheap Blackmail — Nigeria Today

NEMA DG: Group Knocks Critics, Says Allegations Cheap Blackmail

The Yobe State Concerned Citizens have frowned at the allegations against the director general of the National Emergency Management Commission (NEMA), Engr. Yunusa Maihajja, describing it as cheap blackmail and handwork of the enemies. Coordinator of the group, Hon. Sani Goniri, made this known in a statement tagged “enough is enough of this blackmail” said […]

The post NEMA DG: Group Knocks Critics, Says Allegations Cheap Blackmail appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

