NEMA DG, Maihaja, paid N400 million demurrage to clear N414.8 million Chinese rice donation — Nigeria Today

NEMA DG, Maihaja, paid N400 million demurrage to clear N414.8 million Chinese rice donation

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) paid a whopping sum of N400 million in demurrage to clear rice donated by the Chinese government for distribution to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East which is valued at N414 million, the Director General of the agency Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja, has said. Documents submitted to the […]

The post NEMA DG, Maihaja, paid N400 million demurrage to clear N414.8 million Chinese rice donation appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

