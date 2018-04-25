NEMA DG, Maihaja, paid N400 million demurrage to clear N414.8 million Chinese rice donation — Nigeria Today

NEMA DG, Maihaja, paid N400 million demurrage to clear N414.8 million Chinese rice donation
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) paid a whopping sum of N400 million in demurrage to clear rice donated by the Chinese government for distribution to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East which is valued at N414 million, the Director General of the agency Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja, has said. Documents submitted to the […]
