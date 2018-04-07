NEMA donates relief materials to Aba flood victims — Nigeria Today

NEMA donates relief materials to Aba flood victims

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated relief materials worth millions of naira to residents of Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, who were affected by flood in 2017.

The affected areas are Uratta in Port Harcourt Road, Ohanku, Obohia and Omuma areas of the commercial city.

Clinton Ebere, member representing Aba South State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, said NEMA’s gesture was in response to the call he made to the agency when he toured the affected areas last year.

Ebere disclosed that the relief materials were for all communities affected by flood in 2017, namely Urata, Ohanku, Obohia and Omuma, noting that he would ensure that all the victims benefited from the gesture, while assuring them of quality representation.

Livinus Ezewudo, chairman, Flood Disaster Area, Uratta, Port Harcourt Road axis, lamented the damages caused by the flood on properties in the area and thanked the legislator for facilitating the relief materials.

Eze Samuel Chukwu, a traditional ruler, who is also one of the beneficiaries in an interview with BusinessDay, expressed gratitude to the member representing Aba South State Constituency and NEMA for putting smiles on their faces, by providing them succour.

The relief materials include roofing sheets, bags of cement, bags of rice, beans, cartons of beverages, and pieces of wrappers, mattresses and blankets.

The post NEMA donates relief materials to Aba flood victims appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

