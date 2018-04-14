 NEMA: EFCC invites more top officers amid Reps probe of DG Maihaja — Nigeria Today
NEMA: EFCC invites more top officers amid Reps probe of DG Maihaja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited 13 more top officers of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for questioning over alleged N2.5billion scandal in the agency. Consequently, the list of those implicated in the fraud has increased to 20. The anti-graft commission had earlier quizzed a former Director-General and six serving directors […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

