NEMA: EFCC invites more top officers amid Reps probe of DG Maihaja — Nigeria Today

NEMA: EFCC invites more top officers amid Reps probe of DG Maihaja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited 13 more top officers of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for questioning over alleged N2.5billion scandal in the agency. Consequently, the list of those implicated in the fraud has increased to 20. The anti-graft commission had earlier quizzed a former Director-General and six serving directors […]

NEMA: EFCC invites more top officers amid Reps probe of DG Maihaja

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

